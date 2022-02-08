Spotify to invest $100 mn in content from marginalised creators: CEO

-
ALSO READ
Spotify removes an additional 70 episodes of 'Joe Rogan Experience'
Long term goal is to build ecosystem with creators ,listeners: Spotify
OPPO partners with Spotify to bring personalised playlists to users
Music streaming giant Spotify to spend $1 bn buying its own stock
Spotify's new feature 'Enhance' to improve personalised recommendations
-
Swedish music streaming app Spotify will invest $100 million in the licensing, development and marketing of music and audio content from historically underrepresented creators, its CEO Daniel Ek has said.
Coincidently, controversial podcaster Joe Rogan had signed a $100 million licensing deal with Spotify in 2022 for providing exclusive content.
"I want to make one point very clear -- I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer. We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it's critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress," Ek wrote to Spotify employees.
Spotify signed 'The Joe Rogan Experience', Rogan's podcast, to an exclusive, multi-year $100 million deal in May 2020, making 11 years of content available only on the platform, reports TechCrunch.
Earlier, Ek, under fire from critics inside and outside the company over its partnership with podcaster Rogan, said in a memo to employees that it was "deeply sorry" for how the controversy over the podcast host has affected them.
After the company's removal of 70 past episodes of the 'The Joe Rogan Experience' amid Rogan's use of the N-word and racially charged language numerous times on his show, the CEO signalled that Spotify does not plan to terminate its deal to distribute the podcast.
The Swedish music streaming company also reported its fourth quarter (Q4) results for 2021, taking its paid subscribers to 180 million globally.
Monthly active users on the platform grew by 18 per cent (on-year) to reach 406 million.
Advertising represented 15 per cent of Spotify's revenue in the fourth quarter (October-December period) 2021.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU