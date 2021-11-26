Long term goal is to build ecosystem with creators ,listeners: Spotify

-
Music streaming platform Spotify on Friday said its long-term goal in India is to build a robust ecosystem with audio creators, listeners, and partners.
"Our long term goal in India is to build a robust ecosystem with audio creators, listeners and partners alike, invest in top-notch creators, including independent creators who are making the mark in podcasting, continue to enable next line of creators were training and educating aspiring podcasters," Spotify Managing Director India Amarjit Singh Batra said.
Spotify also aims to showcase creators across India in different languages and genres locally and globally, he added.
While speaking at Spotify Podcasters' Day, Batra said last year was phenomenal for India's audio streaming industry and for podcasts.
"Last year has been phenomenal for India's audio streaming industry in general, and for podcasts in particular. We have seen dramatic growth in podcast creators and business," he added.
He added that the platform now has podcasts available in major languages in the country.
