Sri Lanka introduces five-year multiple entry tourist visa scheme

In an effort to boost the tourism industry amid the economic crisis, the Sri Lankan government on Tuesday said the island nation has extended its multiple-entry tourist visa to five years
Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said that Sri Lanka now offers one-year multiple entry visas, reports Xinhua news agency.
The country also issues single entry visas with a six-month stay period.
Fernandor said that the cabinet of ministers approved his proposal on Monday.
"Cabinet agreed to extend five-year multiple entry tourist visas for 35 countries to help boost repeat tourism in Sri Lanka. A tourist can stay in Sri Lanka for six months in one stretch with this scheme," he said.
The Minister said that the country had earlier offered a three-month "digital nomad" visa for tourists to attract foreigners engaged in remote work.
The Minister said that tourism picked up in July and August after the anti-government protests gradually fizzled.
He added that they expect 1 million tourists to arrive in Sri Lanka in 2022.
"We expect $2 billion from tourism this year," he said.
--IANS
ksk/
