Sri Lanka logs over 150,000 international tourist arrivals in 2021

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, squad, match time, live telecast details
ICC T20 World Cup, Australia vs New Zealand final: Key players to watch out
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: India wins the toss and opts to bat
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
-
Sri Lanka has registered more than 150,000 tourist arrivals so far this year, as the number peaked after over 47,000 people landed in the island nation in the first 20 days of December, Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said.
According to official figures, Sri Lanka recorded a total of 47,120 tourists in the first 20 days of December, surpassing November's number, reports Xinhua news agency.
Ranatunga said that in an effort to increase the month-on-month growth rate of tourist arrivals, promotions will be launched by the Tourism Ministry and the national carrier SriLankan Airlines, in cities across the globe.
The Minister said these promotions will be carried out through social media, and at international conferences and exhibitions as well.
The island nation's government has said that it will declare 2022 as the Visit Sri Lanka Year.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU