JUST IN
Yemen's government signs $1 billion aid package with UAE-based fund
Iraqi PM says nearly $2.5 bn embezzled from tax authority recovered
Credit Suisse lays off one-third of China-based investment bankers
'Risk of recession' increased, expect to raise rates more: ECB's Lagarde
Euro zone banks return nearly $308 billion in cheap ECB funding
Developed nations backtrack on climate fund: Small island states at COP27
SoftBank writes off $100 mn investment in bankrupt crypto exchange FTX
Binance forming recovery fund to help projects in liquidity crisis
COP27: Climate talks head into final week; plenty of uncertainty left
COP27: Joe Biden says climate change efforts 'more urgent than ever'
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Finance
Data of 5.4 million users exposed online as Musk reveals Twitter 2.0
Business Standard

Sri Lanka residents can hold $10,000 equivalent in physical Indian rupees

Rupee holding won't be legal tender in island nation, as Indian govt has approved Sri Lanka request to designate INR as foreign currency

Topics
sri lanka | Indian rupee | foreign exchange

Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

Sri Lankans can now hold the rupee worth $10,000 in physical form, though the Indian unit will not be legal tender in the island nation, as the Indian government has approved a request by Sri Lanka to designate the Indian rupee (INR) as a foreign currency.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sri lanka

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 18:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.