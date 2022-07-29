Sri Lanka resumes bailout discussions with IMF, finance ministry says

-
ALSO READ
India backs Sri Lanka for much-needed IMF bailout package
Sri Lanka seeks IMF help as FM leaves for India to sign $1 bn bailout deal
Sri Lanka govt needs to do more before a bailout package is finalised: IMF
Sri Lanka seeks up to $4 bn ahead of IMF talks; Pak to name finance chief
Breakthrough in Pakistan-IMF bailout talks as $8-bn package approved
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has resumed technical discussions with the International Monetary Fund on a potential bailout after a new government took office, the finance ministry said on Friday.
Discussions with the multilateral lender started in April under former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The Sri Lankan government hopes to secure an Extended Fund Facility (EFF) - which would be conditional on making economic reforms - to help battle the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.
Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as president after Rajapaksa was ousted on July 13 by a popular uprising following months of severe shortages of fuel, food and medicines.
Wickremesinghe, who served six terms as prime minister, also hopes to restructure Sri Lanka's debt.
The talks with IMF were highly successful and Sri Lanka is working with advisers to reach consensus on a deal with creditors, the government said.
The South Asian nation of 22 million has $12 billion overseas debt with private creditors. It defaulted on a bond payment earlier this year and is struggling to pay for imports of basic goods.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das, Nupur Anand and Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Catherine Evans)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU