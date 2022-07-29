Inflation hits record 8.9% in 19 countries using euro amid Ukraine conflict

-
ALSO READ
Inflation in 19 nations using euro sets record of 5.8% in Feb
Inflation hits record high of 7.4% in 19 countries using euro: Eurostat
Euro feels weight of French election concerns, more Russia sanctions
Euro gains respite from Macron's French election lead
Inflation in 19 nations using euro soars to record 7.5% in March
-
Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency shot up to another record in July, pushed by higher energy prices driven partly by Russia's war in Ukraine.
Annual inflation in the eurozone's 19 countries rose to 8.9% in July, an increase from 8.6% in June, according to the latest numbers published Friday by the European Union statistics agency.
Inflation has been running at its highest level since 1997, when record-keeping for the euro began.
Energy prices surged by 39.7%, while food prices rose by 9.8% and other goods by 4.5%.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU