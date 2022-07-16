Sri Lanka's ruling party to nominate interim President for presidency

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's ruling SLPP party decides to back PM Ranil Wickremesinghe
Sri Lanka inflation could top 40%, warns PM Ranil Wickremesinghe
Sri Lanka Opposition parties agree to form all-party interim govt
3 arrested for setting Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe's private house on fire
Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe hold talks with IMF team on economic programme
-
Sri Lanka's ruling party has said they would nominate interim President Ranil Wickremesinghe to the presidency when the Parliament elects a new President on July 20.
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) General Secretary, Sagara Kariyawasam said on Friday in a statement that the SLPP would nominate Wickremesinghe and support him in the vote.
Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena earlier in the day said that a new President would be elected through the Parliament on July 20 following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Xinhua news agency reported.
On Friday, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe was sworn in as interim President till the election on July 20.
Earlier in the day, Abeywardena said he has received the resignation letter of President Rajapaksa, and from this point forth the President has legally resigned from his legal duties and responsibilities.
"Under these circumstances, the constitutional procedure of appointing a new President will now be activated. Until this constitutional procedure is over, according to the constitution the Prime Minister will function in the capacity of the President overseeing functions, duties, and powers of the office of the President," the Speaker told a media briefing.
Abeywardena added that Parliament will convene on July 16 and he requested all legislators to attend parliamentary sessions on that day.
He requested maximum cooperation for the democratic process of electing a new President and government from all party leaders, state officials, and security forces, and made a special appeal to the citizens of Sri Lanka to create a peaceful environment that would allow all lawmakers to attend Parliament freely.
Under such an environment, with the help of all responsible, the Speaker said he intends to conclude the process of electing a new President within a short period of seven days.
Sri Lanka has been in the middle of a severe economic turmoil for months, which has led to a shortage of basic supplies such as food, gas and fuel.
--IANs
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU