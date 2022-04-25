Sri Lanka: Situation tense near PM Rajapaksa's residence amid protests

As the anti-government protest continues in over the worsening economic crisis, the tense situation has been reported near the residence of the country's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, according to local media.

This comes after the Inter-University Students Federation (IUSF) members protested opposite the Prime Minister's residence demanding the resignation of all members of Parliament, the President Gotabaya and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, reported Colombo Page.

Some students climbed the wall to protest, while black flags were hoisted near the entrance to the official residence.

Thousands of university students launched a protest march from Colombo Fort Railway Station on Sunday with the objective of joining the protest in the Galle Face Green which is continuing for the 16th consecutive day.

However, the police had constructed permanent roadblocks and cordoned off several roads in Colombo Fort after a court rejected a Police request to ban the march, reported Colombo Page.

Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the crash of the tourism sector. The country is also facing a foreign exchange shortage as it borrowed billions of dollars from China, burdening itself with hefty loans.

is facing its worst since the country gained independence in 1948. Food and fuel shortages, soaring prices and power cuts are affecting a large number of the people resulting in massive protests in the country. Sri Lanka's foreign debt is estimated at USD 51 billion.

