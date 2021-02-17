Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 million in fresh funding: Report

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk says he will give $100 million for carbon capture prize
Starlink to go public once cash flow gets predictable: Elon Musk
Tesla has better software, hardware than Google's Waymo: Elon Musk
Elon Musk, back on Twitter, turns his support to cryptocurrency Dogecoin
Elon Musk wants clean power. But Tesla's carrying bitcoin's dirty baggage
-
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's SpaceX completed an equity funding round of $850 million that sent its valuation to about $74 billion last week, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the financing.
SpaceX raised the funds at $419.99 a share and the latest funding round represents a jump of about 60% in the company's valuation from its previous raise, which valued it at $46 billion, the report https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/16/elon-musks-spacex-raised-850-million-at-419point99-a-share.html said.
SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The company had raised $1.9 billion in August in its largest single fundraising round, according to PitchBook data.
A prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket, the SN9, exploded earlier this month during a landing attempt after a high-altitude test launch in a repeat of an accident that destroyed a previous test rocket.
The Starship SN9 prototype was a test model of the heavy-lift rocket being developed by the company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars.
Earlier in February, Musk's electric vehicle company Tesla revealed that it had bought $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept the cryptocurrency as a form of payment for its cars.
A well-known supporter of cryptocurrencies, Musk has weighed in regularly on the recent frenzy in retail trading, driving up prices of meme-based digital currency dogecoin and shares of U.S. video game chain GameStop.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU