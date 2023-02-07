JUST IN
Steady rains set off mudslides, killing at least 36 in southern Peru
UN launches emergency responses following earthquakes in Turkey, Syria
Biden to talk about his economic successes in State of the Union Address
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un orders military to improve war readiness
Pakistan lifts ban on Wikipedia after PM orders immediate restoration
EU Parliament planning for possible Zelenksyy visit in upcoming days
World heading toward a wider war, fears UN chief Antonio Guterres
Pak blocks Wikipedia, says it hurt Muslim sentiments, critics slam the move
Improved surveillance helped indentify Chinese balloon: White House
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after massive earthquake kills 4,000
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
UN launches emergency responses following earthquakes in Turkey, Syria
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Steady rains set off mudslides, killing at least 36 in southern Peru

Civil defence officials said an estimated 630 homes were unusable after the landslides, which also hit bridges, irrigation canals and roads

Topics
Peru | rains

AP  |  Lima (Peru) 

mudslides, heavy flooding, dead people, dead bodies, mud
Representative Image (Photo: AP| PTI)

Landslides triggered by steady rains swept mud, water and rocks into several villages in southern Peru, killing at least 36 people, authorities said on Monday.

Wilson Gutierrez, a civil defense official in the Mariano Nicolas Valcarcel municipality in Camana province, told local radio RPP that 36 bodies had been recovered in a remote sector called Miski.

Among the dead were five people who were riding in a van that was pushed into a river by a surge of mud.

Local officials appealed for heavy machinery to be sent in to clear debris blocking three kilometers (nearly two miles) of an important road.

Civil defence officials said an estimated 630 homes were unusable after the landslides, which also hit bridges, irrigation canals and roads.

Constant rains are frequent in February in Peru and often cause deadly landslides.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Peru

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 08:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.