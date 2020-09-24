Stolen assets of developing nations must be returned: Pak PM tells UN panel

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan PM Imran Khan's top aide resigns after corruption allegations
Pakistan PM Imran Khan want to be an ambassador for Kashmiri people
Imran Khan says economy heading in right direction after tough years
UNCTAD predicts $3.4 trillion debt for developing countries amid Covid-19
Opposition parties in Pakistan launch alliance to oust PM Imran Khan
-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the international community to take "decisive actions" to counter illicit flows of money and said that the "stolen assets" of developing countries must be returned immediately.
Khan was addressing a high-level panel on Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI) on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly session.
The event was convened to "present the interim report of the FACTI panel, which identifies the major gaps in the implementation and the systemic shortcomings of the existing international frameworks for tax cooperation, anti-corruption (and) anti-money laundering", the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.
During his address, Khan said, "This bleeding of the poorer and developing countries must stop. International community must adopt decisive actions...(and) the stolen assets of developing countries, including the proceeds of corruption, bribery and other crimes must be returned immediately.
Every year billions of dollars are lost due to tax evasion by multinational companies. Trillions of dollar black money is stored in tax havens, Khan said.
The prime minister said the authorities in tax haven destinations must impose strict penalties on those financial institutions which receive or utilise illicit money and assets.
The premier also said that multinational companies must not be allowed to resort to profit shifting for relocating their operations to low tax jurisdictions in a bid to evade taxes. A global minimum corporate tax could prevent this practice.
Khan told the UN penal that the need of developing countries to protect their precious assets has become more vital because of the recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Unless these steps are taken the difference between rich and poor countries will keep growing. The developing countries will get impoverished," he said.
Addressing another event on poverty, Khan said around one billion people almost 15 per cent of the world's population live in poverty.
He said though over the past 30 years, poverty had visibly declined, but the COVID-19 pandemic triggered the worst global recession in over a century and 100 million people were likely to be pushed back into extreme poverty.
He also called for equal distribution of wealth around the world.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU