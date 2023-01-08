Strong 7.0 magnitude quake hits Vanuatu, triggering tsunami warning

-
ALSO READ
Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia's main island; no tsunami alert
Earthquake of 5.1-magnitude jolts Japan; no tsunami warning issued
Tsunami warning as magnitude 7 earthquake strikes Solomon Islands
6.2-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia's Papua, no potential for tsunami
Earthquake kills 65 people, triggers landslides in southwest China
-
The US Geological Survey says a powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu on Sunday, and a tsunami warning has been issued for possible hazardous waves in nearby waters.
The quake was centered 23 kilometers (15 miles) from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 27 kilometers (17 miles), the agency said.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning for coasts located within 300 kilometers (186 miles) of the epicenter. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
Vanuatu is home to about 280,000 people and is prone to natural disasters, with a half-dozen active volcanoes as well as regular cyclones and earthquakes. It sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 21:09 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU