Iranian national arrested in Germany, suspected of chemical attack plot
Iranian national arrested in Germany, suspected of chemical attack plot

Authorities in western Germany say they suspect the Iranian man was planning an attack with deadly chemicals

Topics
Germany | chemical weapons

AP  |  Berlin 

arrested, jailed, police custody
Representative Image

Authorities in western Germany say they have arrested an Iranian man on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals.

Police and prosecutors said early on Sunday that the 32-year-old man and another person were detained in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund.

In a joint statement they said the man is suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which he had allegedly obtained cyanide and ricin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Germany

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 14:49 IST

