Iranian national arrested in Germany, suspected of chemical attack plot

-
ALSO READ
Iran police fire tear gas at protests over Mahsa Amini's death in custody
What is a phishing attack?
Attack of the Kamikaze drones: Russia's Iranian wildcard in Ukraine war
Iran dismisses US' allegations in plot to kill former NSA John Bolton
Iranian govt scrambles to contain unrest as it spreads to more towns
-
Authorities in western Germany say they have arrested an Iranian man on suspicion of planning an attack with deadly chemicals.
Police and prosecutors said early on Sunday that the 32-year-old man and another person were detained in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund.
In a joint statement they said the man is suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which he had allegedly obtained cyanide and ricin.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 14:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU