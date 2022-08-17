Study finds link between 2020 US Prez polls, 2021 Georgia Senate elections

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump returns to Georgia confronting test of his grip on GOP
US Senate elections: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race
Former US prez Trump endorses Katie Britt in Alabama Senate race
Trump election probe grand jury hears from Georgia official Raffensperger
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file her nomination today
-
Published in the journal 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences' (PNAS) on August 17, a study uncovers small but discernible links between social media engagement with misinformation about the 2020 US presidential election and voter behaviour in the 2021 Georgia Senate runoff election. After the 2020 US presidential election and President Joseph R. Biden's close victory in Georgia, misinformation and claims of election fraud were promoted.
To test whether such claims affected subsequent trust in elections and voting behavior, Jon Green and colleagues examined the social media activity and voting behavior of 45,431 Twitter users who matched Georgia voter registration records. The authors evaluated whether the Twitter users' "likes" and retweets suggested that they endorsed or detracted from election fraud theories. Next, the authors noted whether or not the users voted in the 2020 presidential election and the 2021 Georgia Senate runoff election.
After the 2020 election, Republican officials, including then-President Trump, publicized conspiracy theories claiming the election was "stolen," and Republican voters reported reduced faith in electoral institutions in surveys. We test whether public stances on these conspiracy theories online were associated with a behavioral indicator of faith in elections--voting--in Georgia's subsequent Senate runoffs. Engagement with election conspiracy theories carried small, but detectable, associations with turnout: positive among those opposing such claims and negative among promoters. These observational findings among social media users document the 2020 election-theft claims' correspondence with real-world, offline behavior. Those promoting conspiracy theories questioning the legitimacy of the US electoral process were, at the same time, somewhat less likely than defenders to participate in it.
Links between social media activity and voting behavior were small but detectable. Publicly opposing election fraud conspiracy theories was associated with slightly higher voter turnout in 2021 than in 2020, whereas promoting such theories was associated with slightly lower turnout in 2021 than in 2020. According to the authors, the results suggest that conspiracy theories aimed at undermining faith in elections may influence voter behavior.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU