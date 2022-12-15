JUST IN
Business Standard

Suicide bomb blast leaves 2 dead, 9 injured in Pakistan's northwest

Two persons, including a soldier, were killed and nine others wounded in a suicide blast in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said on Thursday

Topics
Pakistan  | Suicide bombing | Bomb blast

Press Trust of India  |  Peshawar 

blast
Representative Image

Two persons, including a soldier, were killed and nine others wounded in a suicide blast in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said on Thursday.

The blast took place in Miranshah town in North Waziristan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that a soldier and a civilian were killed in the blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the

remote border area is a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban.

With the Taliban taking control of neighbouring Afghanistan, incidents of terror have increased in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the incident. Expressing his grief and sorrow over the lives lost in the incident, he said: Those carrying out suicide attacks on Muslims cannot be Muslims.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 14:58 IST

