JUST IN
US registers 50% increase in weekly Covid-19 cases among children
8 forest fires rage in Chile, 25 others contained; over 4,400 ha destroyed
Xi's troubles message to dictators not to take citizens for granted: POREG
Nepal-India to hold joint military exercise 'Surya Kiran' from Friday
China's Covid toll could near 1 mn as govt rapidly abandons curbs: Study
Qatar's $300 bn Fifa World Cup 2022 headed for an epic culmination
The Washington Post announces layoffs, including some from the newsroom
Netherlands taps into gas reserves as cold wave boosts heating demand
Flu-related deaths on the rise in US state of Arkansas; total now 64
Chinese govt-backed hackers exploiting bug in Citrix products: US govt
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Elon Musk's Twitter tweaks may lead to EU showdown over tough new rules
Business Standard

US registers 50% increase in weekly Covid-19 cases among children

About 41,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported in the US in the week ending December 8, an increase of about 50 per cent over the weekly average in the previous eight weeks

Topics
USA | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

IANS  |  Washington 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

About 41,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported in the US in the week ending December 8, an increase of about 50 per cent over the weekly average in the previous eight weeks, according to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association.

Almost 15.1 million children in the country have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.

About 127,000 of these cases have been added in the past four weeks, according to the report.

Reported cases are likely a "substantial undercount" of Covid-19 cases among children, said the report.

There is a need to collect more age-specific data to assess the severity of illness related to new variants as well as potential longer-term effects, said the report.

It is important to recognize there are immediate effects of the pandemic on children's health, but importantly there is the need to identify and address the long-lasting impacts on the physical, mental, and social well-being of this generation of children and youth, said the AAP.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on USA

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 14:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.