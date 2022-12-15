Xi's troubles message to dictators not to take citizens for granted: POREG

Chinese President Xi Jinping's troubles related to his Zero-COVID policy that launched citizen's demonstrations against his regime for apparently the first time as he began his third term at the top, is a message to dictators that they cannot take the working class for granted, according to Policy Research Group (POREG).

"Xi's problem is that he has surrounded himself with yes-men who applaud his every act but do not hold a mirror to the life in the street. If they had, the Urumqi apartment fires would not have led to protests and riots," POREG said right after the Communist Party anointed him for a third term.

The restrictions, according to the POREG report, are President Xi's way of paying for the sin of creating the COVID gene in a Wuhan laboratory and thus creating an unprecedented global health crisis.

The report also said that the roadblocks set up as a part of COVID restrictions delayed the firefighters' march to the 21-storey Urumqi apartment building on fire on November 24. And the rest is history as the saying goes.

Anti-Xi slogans were raised in citizen demonstrations in Shanghai, Wuhan, Guangzhou, Beijing and several other cities in China. Anti-government banners were raised despite a strict watch, in a show of public defiance of the government's policies.

According to POREG, the Xi regime has simply not bothered to take note of warning signals from September-end onwards, if not much earlier. Instead, it went about with a display of iron fist that can happen when ears are not tuned to the ground, the report added.

Not just in mainland, but several protests were also held in a number of cities across Europe to condemn Chinese atrocities in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.

Marking Human Rights Day on December 10, some 100 protesters joined the protest rally to condemn China for violating human rights in the Dutch city of Amsterdam.

Hundreds of protestors that took part in the demonstrations represented the Campaign for Tibet, Stichting Support Uyghurs organization, the Netherlands for Hong Kong group, Congress of Southern Mongolia and the Tibet Support group in the Netherlands.

Former Dutch MP Harry van Bommel also joined the protesters.

Meanwhile, another protest march was held in Geneva from Palais Wilson to Broken Chair square. Slogans were raised for Free Tibet and they called on the UN to exert pressure on China in this regard.

Around 200 persons participated in the rally. Protests were also held in London, Toronto and other major cities.

