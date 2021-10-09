Suicide bomber attack in Afghan mosque 'enormous tragedy': US

-
ALSO READ
Gyanvapi mosque: Sunni Central Waqf Board to challenge ASI survey order
Taliban suicide bomber blows himself up in Pakistan; 3 killed, 20 injured
LIVE: Pentagon says Kabul attack carried out by one suicide bomber
Many civilians killed after blast at Kabul's second-largest mosque
Maharashtra govt sets up committee to probe Nashik oxygen tragedy
-
The US has condemned the suicide bomber attack on a mosque in northern Afghanistan that killed at least 46 people, saying it is an "enormous tragedy" and people of that country deserve better.
"Obviously, any loss is an enormous tragedy, and our heart goes out to the families who lost loved ones," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Friday.
"We, of course, will continue to work in partnership with leaders in the region to work to get partners who stood by our side out of Afghanistan, who want to depart. That's something that there's ongoing work on, as we speak," Psaki said.
In a separate statement, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that the US condemns in the strongest terms the Friday's attack on worshippers at a mosque in northern Afghanistan.
"We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. The Afghan people deserve a future free of terror," Price said.
An Islamic State suicide bomber struck at a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers in northern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 46 people and wounding dozens.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU