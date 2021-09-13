Sydney Airport sale a step closer after improved $17.4 billion offer

-
ALSO READ
AAI to offload residual stake in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports
IDBI Bank strategic sale: 7 firms in race for transaction advisor
Yamuna body gets Rs 3,725 cr loan from SBI to develop airport in Jewar
GMR spending Rs 20k Cr on airports' expansion, developing new ones
Noida Airport's first phase funding sealed with Rs 3,725-cr loan from SBI
-
A sale of Australia's biggest airport moved closer on Monday as an infrastructure investor group won permission to conduct due diligence on Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd, after sweetening its takeover offer to A$23.6 billion ($17.4 billion).
The move sent the airport's shares up 5%, with analysts saying a rival bid appeared unlikely given the scale of the funding needed and foreign ownership rules that mean the airport must remain 51% Australian owned.
"We assign a high probability of a deal succeeding given the board's commitment to unanimously recommend the (current) offer if there is no alternative higher offer," Credit Suisse analysts said in a note.
Sydney Airport is Australia's only listed airport operator and a purchase would be a long-term bet on the travel sector which has been battered by the pandemic.
A successful takeover would be among the largest buyouts ever of an Australian firm and underline a year of stellar deal activity, that has already seen a mega $29 billion buyout of Afterpay by Square.
The improved offer of A$8.75 a share - an increase of 3.6% - follows prior proposals from the consortium pitched at A$8.45 and A$8.25, both of which were rejected by the airport operator's board as inadequate.
Sydney Airport shares were trading at A$8.40 on Monday morning, below the offer price, due to the length of the time the transaction will take to complete as well as the limited prospects for a rival bid.
"An alternative bidder appears highly unlikely," Jefferies analyst Anthony Moulder said in a note to clients.
The bidding consortium, Sydney Aviation Alliance (SAA), is comprised of Australian investors IFM Investors, QSuper and AustralianSuper and U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Partners.
Record-low interest rates have prompted pension funds and their investment managers to chase higher yields. Australia's other major airports are unlisted and owned by pension funds and infrastructure investors.
SAA has been granted non-exclusive due diligence that is expected to take four weeks after signing a non-disclosure agreement, Sydney Airport said.
If SAA makes an acceptable binding proposal, the current intention is for the board to recommend it in the absence of a superior offer, the airport operator added.
UniSuper, Sydney Airport's biggest shareholder with a 15.3% stake, has indicated it is open to rolling that equity into an investment in the privatised company, as required as part of the bid conditions.
The deal will require an independent expert's report, approval from 75% of shareholders and a green light from the competition regulator and the Foreign Investment Review Board, in a process that typically takes months to complete.
An SAA spokesperson said the consortium welcomed the announcement and looked forward to working with Sydney Airport's board to finalise the transaction.
($1 = 1.3587 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; additional reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; editing by Diane Craft and Richard Pullin)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU