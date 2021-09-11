Travel agents seek cash refund from bankrupt Italian airline Alitalia

-
ALSO READ
Govt unveils 100-day plan for civil aviation sector, focus on 16 areas
A flight of fancy in Worli
Airlines can operate maximum of 72.5% pre-Covid domestic flights: Govt
Covid-19: Nepal allows 'special flights' to evacuate stranded foreigners
How Indian aviation sector braved Covid turbulence better than global peers
-
Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) on Saturday urged the civil aviation ministry to direct International Air Transport Association (IATA) to ensure that all refunds are processed in cash by the bankrupt Italian airline Alitalia.
The refunds are being processed without placing Alitalia under suspension as per the IATA-BSP rule amid reports that Italy's new state-backed airline, Italia Trasporto Aereo SpA will seek to buy the Alitalia name for its start of service in mid-October.
The 74-year-old Italian airline Alitalia announced it will cease to fly from October 15 as it goes bankrupt formally and goes for liquidation.
BSP is a system designed to facilitate and simplify the selling, reporting and remitting procedures of IATA Accredited Passenger Sales Agents, as well as improve financial control and cash flow for BSP Airlines.
No credit note shall be acceptable and all refunds should be refunded back in cash to the bank accounts of accredited member agents immediately. Taking prompt cognisance of the issue, TAAI is in touch with the highest echelons in the government of India to protect the interest of Indian travel agent's fraternity and stakeholders dealing directly and indirectly with the airline, TAAI president Jyoti Mayal said.
According to estimates there were around 250,000 people who were due to fly with Alitalia after October 15 but how many of them are Indians are not known yet, travel agent officials said.
IATA has been requested to ensure that sufficient financial corpus is held in escrow from the airline until all outstandings with accredited member agencies and travellers are settled by Alitalia.
"This must be strictly ensured and no payouts to the airline through BSP should be effected since only refunds shall be transacted. The outstanding from the airline is expected to be in crores of Rupees, TAAI secretary general Bettaiah Lokesh said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU