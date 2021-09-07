Taliban fire shots to disperse crowd at anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul

Hundreds of Afghans took to the streets in and demonstrated in front of the Pakistan embassy demanding Islamabad to stop meddling in affairs of Pakistan and helping the

The protest was led by women then a number of men joined them. They held banners and chanted anti-Pakistan slogans, Tolo News reported.

"Pakistan, Pakistan, Leave Afghanistan," a slogan on a signboard read. Pakistan and its notorious intelligence agency have been accused of supporting the in taking over

Experts believe that Pakistan has been a key player in removing the elected Afghan government from power and establishing the as a decisive power in

The protesters also chanted "Freedom, freedom", 'Death to ISI'. The Taliban fired shots into the air to disperse crowds at the protest.

The protest comes a day after National Resistance Force leader Ahmad Massoud declared a national uprising against the Taliban and asked Afghans to resist the Taliban by whatever means they could.

Taliban has claimed that they have captured the Afghan province of Panjshir, the last resistance stronghold in the country.

Thousands of Taliban fighters overran eight districts of Panjshir overnight, according to witnesses from the area who spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing for their safety, Tehran Times reported. As per reports, Pakistan helped the Taliban in its fight against the Resistance Force in Panjshir.

Several videos appeared on social media showing a group of Taliban dispersing women firing their weapons in the air according to participants.

It is the latest in a string of small demonstrations led by women around the country.

The Taliban forces prevented some journalists from filming today's protest.

They detained TOLOnews cameraperson Wahid Ahmadi and confiscated his camera.

It further reported that the Taliban also prevented former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah from meeting with people of

