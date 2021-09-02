Taliban preparing to reveal new Afghan govt amid economic turmoil

“So they’ve got a lot to prove based on their own track record ... now they also have a lot to gain, if they can run Afghanistan, far, far differently than they did the last time they were in power.”Gunnar Wiegand, the European Commission’s managing director for Asia and the Pacific, said the European Union would not formally recognise the Islamist group until it met conditions including the formation of an inclusive government, respect for human rights and unfettered access for aid workers.

“There is no doubt among (EU) member states and in the G7 context: we need to engage with the Taliban, we need to communicate with the Taliban, we need to influence the Taliban, we need to make use of the leverages which we have,” he told members of the European Parliament in Brussels.

“But we will not rush into recognising this new formation, nor into establishing official relations.”



Humanitarian organisations have warned of catastrophe as severe drought and the upheavals of war have forced thousands of families to flee their homes.

desperately needs money, and the Taliban are unlikely to get swift access to the roughly $10 billion in assets here mostly held abroad by the Afghan central bank.

The Taliban have ordered banks to reopen, but strict weekly limits on withdrawals have been imposed and there are long queues at banks.

"Everything is expensive now, prices are going up every day,” said Kabul resident Zelgai.

Afghanistan's real gross domestic product is expected to shrink by 9.7% this financial year, with a further drop of 5.2% seen next year, said analysts in a report from Fitch Solutions here, the research arm of ratings agency Fitch Group.

Foreign investment would be needed to support a more optimistic outlook, a scenario which assumed “some major economies, namely China and potentially Russia, would accept the Taliban as the legitimate government”, Fitch said.

The new, Taliban-appointed central bank head has sought to reassure banks here the group wants a fully functioning financial system, but has given little detail on how it will supply funds for it, bankers familiar with the matter said.

While the Taliban are cementing control of Kabul and provincial capitals, they are fighting with opposition groups and remnants of the Afghan army holding out in mountains north of the capital.

Senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Motaqi called on the rebels in Panjshir province to surrender, saying “the Islamic Emirate of is home for all Afghans”, referring to the Taliban-run state.

Opposition leader Ahmad Massoud, son of a former mujahideen commander who fought against the Taliban in northeastern in the late 1990s, told CNN his forces were fighting for a “decentralised state where power is equally distributed between the different ethnic and sectarian groups”.

“Unfortunately, the Taliban have not changed, and they still are after dominance throughout the country,” he said.