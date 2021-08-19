Taliban takeover: IMF curbs funds, US halts arms sales to Afghanistan

The Monetary Fund said that the new gove­rn­ment in is cut off from using fund reserve assets days before the nation was set to receive almost $500 million, depriv­ing the of key resources.

The country has been in line to automatically receive new reserves, known as special drawing rights or SDRs, on Monday as part of a recently approved plan to inject $650 billion of liquidity into the troubled global economy. While will still receive the assets, it won’t be able to use them because the new regime lacks recognition, the said.

“As is always the case, the is guided by the views of the commu­nity,” an IMF spokesperson said by email Wednesday. “There is currently a lack of clarity within the internati­onal community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a conse­quence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources.”



By the IMF’s rules, all 190 members get the assets allocated on their balance sheets, with the total divided roughly proportionately based on their share of global economic output. For Afghanistan, that’s 0.07 per cent of the total, or $455 million. The vast majority of nations will be allowed to exchange the reserves for cash to pay debt or provide fund pandemic health spending.

Meanwhile,the Biden administration has suspend­ed all arms sales to the gover­nment of following the takeo­ver of the country. In a notice to defence contractors posted Wednesday, the State Depart­ment's Politi­cal/Mili­tary Affairs Bureau said pend­ing or undelivered arms trans­fers to Afghanistan had been put under review.

“In light of rapidly evolving circum­stances in Afghanistan, the Directorate of Defense Sales Controls is reviewing all pending and issued export licenses and other approvals to determine their suitability in furthering world peace, national security and the foreign policy of the United States,” it said.