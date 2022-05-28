Tech giant Samsung likely to cut phone production by 30 mn units in 2022

-
Amid the pandemic crisis, South Korean tech giant Samsung has reportedly decided to cut its phone production by 30 million units this year.
The report mentioned that Samsung is cutting production targets across its low to mid-end and flagship models, reports SamMobile.
Samsung was reportedly going to produce 310 million units of smartphones in 2022 but it has now decided to cut that back to 280 million units.
The company had initially aimed to produce 300 million units in 2022 as it has yet to hit this figure after 2017. However, the global economic situation has dented demand and the company has to react, the report said.
Other companies have reportedly taken similar steps in the face of this challenging economic environment.
Apple is believed to have cut its smartphone production for 2022 as well. The company is reportedly cutting production of the iPhone SE by 20 per cent.
--IANS
vc/shb/
