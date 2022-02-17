Samsung announces Galaxy S22 series' India pricing and availability details

South Korean electronics maker on Thursday announced India pricing and availability details of its Galaxy S22 series The Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 will be available in the country starting March 11. Ahead of the sale, the company is taking pre-bookings, which will continue until the day of availability. Customers who have pre-reserved any of the smartphone in the Galaxy S22 series will be eligible for all prebooking offers along with a free Galaxy SmartTag. Take a look at the specifications, variants and India pricing of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22:

Galaxy S22 Ultra: Specifications, variants, and pricing

Flagship smartphone in the series, the Galaxy S22 Ultra brings the best of Galaxy S-series and Galaxy Note-series in one device. It supports SPen and has a built-in cavity to charge and store the digital stylus on the bottom left side of the frame. It sports a 6.8-inch two-side curved screen of QHD+ resolution and 120Hz variable refresh rate (1Hz – 120Hz). Made of glass (Gorilla Glass Victus+) and aluminium, the smartphone is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-chip, the smartphone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB on-board storage. In India, however, the top-end model of the smartphone will be available in 12GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage. As for imaging, there is a quad-camera set-up on the rear – a 108-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens for up to 3x optical zoom, and another 10MP telephoto periscope lens for up to 10x optical zoom. On the front, there is a 40MP camera. The smartphone boots Android 12-based OneUI 4.1. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for up to 45W fast-charging. However, the phone does not ship with charging adapter.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants at Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,18,999, respectively. The base variant will be available in burgundy, phantom black and phantom white colour, and the top-end variant will be available in burgundy and phantom black.

S22+: Specifications, variants, and pricing

Successor to the Galaxy S21+, this smartphone brings small but meaningful upgrades. It does not support SPen like its elder sibling, but the digital stylus is the only major feature it misses out on. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch fullHD+ AMOLED screen of 120Hz variable refresh rate (48Hz – 120Hz). It boasts Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on the front and back, and aluminium chassis. It is an IP68-rated smartphone for protection against water and dust damages. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. Imaging is covered by a triple-camera set-up on the rear – a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens for up to 3x optical zoom. On the front, there is a 10MP camera sensor. The smartphone boots Android 12-based OneUI 4.1. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for up to 45W fast-charging. However, the phone does not ship with charging adapter.

The S22+ will be available in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants at Rs 84,999 and Rs 88,999, respectively. Both the variants will be available in phantom black, phantom white and green colours.

S22: Specifications, variants, and pricing

Vanilla model in the series, the Galaxy S22 is similar to the Galaxy S22+ on many parameters. However, it has some differences too. It sports a 6.1-inch fullHD+ AMOLED screen of 120Hz variable refresh rate (48Hz – 120Hz). While the screens on elder siblings are capable to hit up to 1750 nits of peak brightness, the screen brightness on the Galaxy S22 goes up to 1300 nits. Powering the device is a 3,700 mAh battery, supported by 25W fast-charging. The than these features and different form factor, the Galaxy S22 is identical to the Galaxy S22+.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants at Rs 72,999 and Rs 76,999, respectively. Both the variants will be available in phantom black, phantom white and green colours.