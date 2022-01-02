Samsung may replace Galaxy Note 22 with Galaxy S22 Ultra: Report

-
ALSO READ
Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE listed on Walmart for $699 ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 review: Future is here, and it's bold and beautiful
Samsung considering launching budget model Galaxy S21 FE in US, Europe only
Samsung to ship 7 mn foldable smartphones this year: Analysts
Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 10T 5G in India: Price, specifications, and more
-
South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up to launch its Galaxy S-series flagship lineup, and now a new report has claimed that unlike the Galaxy S21, Ultra will have a Galaxy Note design.
The successor will come with a built-in S Pen, just like all the Galaxy Notes that house their S Pens, reports GSMArena.
Galaxy S22 Ultra is also expected to come with 1TB internal storage.
It is likely that the 1TB internal storage model will come packed with 16GB RAM. There will also be a 12GB RAM model and three other internal storage options -- 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.
This won't be the first time Samsung will offer a 1TB storage version for its smartphone. A couple of years back, in 2019, the company had launched the Galaxy S10 Plus with 1TB of internal storage as well as a microSD card slot, the report said.
In addition, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will be better at stabilising videos.
An AI-assisted Wide Shift OIS feature will help in achieving better stabilisation of videos, effectively reducing camera shake by four times when compared to the S21 Ultra.
The S21 Ultra was already industry-leading in terms of OIS so its successor may likely be breaking records.
The upcoming flagship smartphone is also expected to come with a new "AI picture quality enhancement mode" to provide better 108MP images.
--IANS
wh/svn/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU