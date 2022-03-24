Tesla aims to complete Cybertruck development this year: Elon Musk

-
ALSO READ
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Tesla delays initial production of awaited Cybertruck to early 2023: Report
Tesla's Elon Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
Tesla removes dates about Cybertruck production from its website
Elon Musk, his brother under US SEC probe for insider trading: Report
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made a new comment about the Tesla Cybertruck, which recently took a backseat, and said that the automaker aims to complete Cybertruck development this year for production in 2023.
During an event for the start of Model Y deliveries at Gigafactory Berlin, Musk was asked by an employee about Tesla's short-term goals, reports the auto-tech website Electrek.
Musk reiterated that Tesla's focus this year is to ramp up production of current vehicle programmes, especially Model Y and Model 3, but he also offered a rare comment on Cybertruck. He said that Tesla aims to complete the development of the Cybertruck this year for production in 2023.
"We want to complete the development of Cybertruck this year and be ready for production next year," Musk was quoted as saying.
When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in 2019, Tesla said that the electric pickup truck would make it to market by the end of 2021. As the deadline was approaching, the automaker confirmed that production slipped to 2022.
Musk later said that Tesla was targeting a start of production for the electric pickup truck in "late 2022" at Gigafactory Texas.
With the focus clearly on bringing the Model Y to production at the factory, and that being delayed as well, it appeared likely that the Cybertruck production timeline could also slip, the report said.
During Tesla's last earnings report in January, Musk gave an update confirming that Tesla wouldn't launch the Cybertruck or any new vehicle in 2022.
The CEO remained vague when it comes to the electric pickup truck and only said that it would "hopefully come next year" - meaning in 2023.
Since then, there have been rumours that Tesla is planning to start production of the Cybertruck in early 2023.
--IANS
vc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU