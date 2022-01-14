Tesla removes dates about Cybertruck production from its website

-
Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company Tesla has reportedly removed the dates about Cybertruck production from its website.
According to The Verge, order page on Tesla's Cybertruck site previously told buyers: "You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in 2022." Now, it just says: "You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears."
The Cybertruck was originally announced in 2019. In August 2021, the production of the Cybertruck was moved to 2022 as the EV firm decided to focus on producing its Model Y.
Musk during Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call in January 2021 said that the first Cybertrucks would ship in 2021 only, but he expected volume production to be in 2022.
Recently, a new Tesla Cybertruck prototype with an updated design was spotted on the automaker's Fremont factory test track.
According to the auto-tech website Electrek, a YouTuber's drone spotted the new Cybertruck prototype on the test track behind the plant.
They managed to capture 10 minutes of footage of the automaker testing the new electric pickup truck.
The prototype appears to be brand new with some tape holding some of the trims and cables together.
The new Cybertruck also features side mirrors, something the prototype did not have.
