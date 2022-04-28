Tesla CEO Elon Musk wins $13 bn suit over 2016 Solar City deal

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
Can Elon Musk's takeover bring absolute free speech to Twitter?
Elon Musk clinches deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion
Elon Musk dodges limits in Twitter board seat refusal, say experts
-
A US judge has sided with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a hefty lawsuit brought by Tesla shareholders, which accused the executive of coercing the electric vehicle company's board into buying SolarCity back in 2016.
According to TechCrunch, seeking as much as $13 billion in damages, the shareholders alleged that Tesla's $2.6 billion, all-stock SolarCity deal amounted to "rescue from financial distress, a bailout, orchestrated by Elon Musk," as per a January statement from the plaintiff's attorney, Randy Baron.
While the court found that Musk "was more involved in the process than a conflicted fiduciary should be," it ultimately ruled in favour of the "technoking" on all counts. Shareholders still have the option to file an appeal, the report said.
At the time of the deal, Musk's connections to Solar City ran deep. The unprofitable solar energy firm was co-founded and co-led by Musk's first cousins, Lyndon and Peter Rive, and Musk was Solar City's largest shareholder and chairman.
"[The] Tesla Board meaningfully vetted the Acquisition, and Elon did not stand in its way," read the opinion by Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights.
--IANS
vc/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU