Meta Platforms say experiencing good ad impression growth in India

While its growth slowed down in most of the regions in the first quarter (Q1) this year, Meta has said it is witnessing good supply tailwinds in terms of ad impression growth in India.

In Q1 2022, Meta's family of properties delivered 15 per cent more ad impressions.

However, the average price for each of those ads was down 8 per cent year-over-year.

David Wehner, Chief Financial Officer of Meta, said during the earnings call that the Asia-Pacific region benefited from strong demand in products like Click-to-Messaging ads.

"In APAC, relative strength was pretty broad-based, but I'd call out particular strength in India, and that's benefiting from good supply tailwinds in terms of impression growth," Wehner told analysts late on Wednesday.

The year-over-year decline in pricing was driven primarily by the ongoing mix shift in ad impressions towards regions and surfaces thatAmonetise at lower rates, explained Meta.

Family of Apps other revenue was $215 million, up 9 per cent as revenue growth from the WhatsApp Business API offset a decline in payments-related revenue earned from games.

"Family of Apps expenses were $15.7 billion, up 27 per cent, driven mainly by employee-related expenses, infrastructure costs, and legal costs," said Meta.

Meta said that its focus is on paving the way for the next era of personalised advertising.

"In the near-term, we're working closely with advertisers to help them navigate the new landscape, while we evolve and improve our ad solutions," said Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer, Meta.

The company recently introduced a faster and easier way for small and medium businesses (SMBs) to integrate with it called the Conversions API Gateway.

"We're also helping businesses connect directly with customers and grow more onsite data conversions through products like Click-to-Message ads," she said.

