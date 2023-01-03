JUST IN
Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant back at 90% capacity after Covid turmoil subsides
SpaceX valued at $137 billion in latest funding round, says TV report
Sold record 1.3 mn vehicles last year, number short of target sales: Tesla
Apple to increase battery replacement cost for out-of-warranty iPhones
Tesla Megapack to achieve sustainable energy future for Earth, says Musk
Fidelity slashes its Twitter stake value by 56% as Musk face challenges
Google to pay Indiana $20 million to resolve privacy lawsuit: Attorney Gen
New Twitter will aim to optimise unregretted user minutes, says Elon Musk
United Furnitures' Belford, who abruptly fired 2,700, calls move agonising
iPhone supplier Foxconn's China factory to offers $718 subsidy to workers
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Companies
Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant back at 90% capacity after Covid turmoil subsides
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tesla fined $2.2 mn in S Korea for alleged violations of advertising law

Tesla falsely promoted and exaggerated the driving range and charging speed of its electric cars as well as the estimated savings on fuel costs by using its vehicles

Topics
Tesla | South Korea | Fine

Heejin Kim | Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

South Korea’s antitrust watchdog will levy a fine of 2.8 billion won ($2.2 million) on Tesla Inc. for alleged violations of the nation’s advertisement law, dealing a setback to the US carmaker that’s seeking to expand its presence in the Asian country.

Tesla falsely promoted and exaggerated the driving range and charging speed of its electric cars as well as the estimated savings on fuel costs by using its vehicles, according to a statement from South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission Tuesday. The Elon Musk-led company changed that advertisement on its Korean-language website last February when the watchdog initiated an investigation.

The regulator will levy an additional penalty of 1 million won on Tesla for violations of the electronic commerce act, saying the firm didn’t provide enough information to consumers on its cancellation policy. The commission will send a notice to Tesla to correct the activities, according to the statement.

As of end-September, Tesla had sold 45,812 battery-powered vehicles in South Korea since opening a local office in 2015, according to the transport ministry. The sales volume made it the third-biggest green car brand with a local market share of 13%, just behind domestic carmakers Hyundai Motor Co. and its unit Kia Corp.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tesla

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 09:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU