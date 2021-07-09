Tesla launches cheaper Model Y in China; China-made car sales muted in June

-
ALSO READ
Tesla downgrades range of brand new Model S Long Range
Tesla's Model S Plaid Plus car is 'cancelled', tweets Elon Musk
Tesla comes under growing China pressure after customer complaint
'Tesla' burgers arriving as Elon Musk's EV firm plans restaurant chain
Tesla ditches radar sensors Elon Musk upheld after a fatal crash
-
BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc on Thursday introduced a cheaper version of the Model Y in China, where it faces increased scrutiny from both regulators and the public and growing competition from local rivals.
Tesla's sales of China-made vehicles slipped in June from the previous month, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.
The company, which makes Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 33,155 China-made vehicles, including those for export, compared with 33,463 in May.
Domestic sales in China improved, however, with Tesla selling 28,138 China-made cars in June, up from 21,936 the previous month.
Tesla shares fell 1.2% on Thursday and were set to decline for a third consecutive session.
The standard-range Model Y launched on Thursday has a starting price of 276,000 yuan ($42,588), after government subsidies are taken into account, about 20% less than a long-range Model Y.
The price cut allows its base Model Y to benefit from the subsidies, which are offered to new energy vehicles priced below 300,000 yuan.
Tesla dropped a standard-range Model Y from its U.S. website last year, as CEO Elon Musk said the range was "unacceptably low" at less than 250 miles.
The new version, which uses CATL's lithium iron phosphate batteries (LFP), can run 525 km (326 miles) per charge, compared with 594 km for the long-range version.
BYD sold 40,532 so-called new energy vehicles, which include battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, last month in China. General Motors Co's venture with SAIC Motor sold 30,479 such cars.
CPCA also said China sold 1.6 million passenger cars in June, down 5.3% from a year earlier.
($1 = 6.4806 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Yilei Sun, Hyunjoo Jin and Tony MunroeEditing by Mark Potter and Sonya Hepinstall)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU