LinkDoc becomes first Chinese co to shelve US IPO after Beijing's crackdown

-
ALSO READ
Didi extends fall as Beijing clampdown sounds alarm for US-listed China cos
Jack Ma to step down as head of business school he founded, amid clampdown
Indigo Paints or Home First Finance, which IPO is a safe investment bet?
Kolkata gaming company considering IPO, listing on LSE
SEBI approves Paytm UPI handle, helping firm in managing IPO applications
-
By Scott Murdoch and Kane Wu
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese medical data group LinkDoc Technology Ltd has shelved plans for an IPO in the United States following Beijing's clampdown on overseas listings by domestic firms, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
It is the first known Chinese firm to pull back from its IPO plans since the crackdown began last week with an investigation by China's cybersecurity regulator into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc just two days after it made its New York debut.
Beijing said on Tuesday that it would strengthen supervision of all Chinese firms listed offshore, a sweeping regulatory shift that triggered a sell-off in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.
The decision to pull the LinkDoc deal was due to the crackdown, the sources said. One of the sources said the regulatory uncertainty affected both the company and investors.
LinkDoc filed for an initial public offering in the United States last month and was due to price its shares after the U.S. market close on Thursday.
It had planned to sell 10.8 million shares between $17.50 and $19.50 each. The deal would have raised $211 million at the upper end of the indicated range. The book closed one day earlier than planned on Wednesday, two of the sources said.
The sources declined to be named as the information has not yet been made public yet.
Beijing-based LinkDoc did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Kane Wu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee, Christopher Cushing and Edwina Gibbs)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU