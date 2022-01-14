Tesla merchandise buyable using dogecoin, Musk says in tweet

-
-
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc merchandise can be bought using the digital currency dogecoin, the electric-car maker's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday.
Products such as the "Cyberwhistle" and "Cyberquad for Kids" could be bought using the cryptocurrency, according to the Tesla website. (https://bit.ly/3GsETQ5)
Musk had tweeted in December saying Tesla will accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise on a test basis.
(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
