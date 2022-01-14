Tesla merchandise buyable using dogecoin, Musk says in tweet

(Reuters) - Inc merchandise can be bought using the dogecoin, the electric-car maker's Chief Executive Officer said in a tweet on Friday.

Products such as the "Cyberwhistle" and "Cyberquad for Kids" could be bought using the cryptocurrency, according to the website. (https://bit.ly/3GsETQ5)

Musk had tweeted in December saying will accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise on a test basis.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

