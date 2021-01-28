Tesla profit, vague vehicle delivery forecast disappoint Wall Street

Inc's fourth-quarter profit fell short of expectations on Wednesday and the company failed to provide a clear target for 2021 vehicle deliveries, sending shares down 3% in extended trade.



The disappointing results capped an otherwise stellar 2020 for the electric carmaker led by CEO Elon Musk, with shares surging nearly 700% over the past 12 months, making it the world's most valuable automaker.



Investors had hoped for a significant increase over the company's 2020 delivery goal of half a million vehicles, but provided only a vague outlook and did not state a concrete delivery goal.



"Over a multi-year horizon, we expect to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries. In some years we may grow faster, which we expect to be the case in 2021," Tesla said in a statement.





The company delivered 180,570 vehicles during the fourth quarter, a quarterly record, even though it narrowly missed its ambitious 2020 goal of half a million deliveries.



Net income excluding share-based compensation payouts to Musk rose to $903 million from $386 million last year, falling short of average analyst expectations for a $1.08 billion quarterly profit, according to data from Refinitiv.



At $10.74 billion, Tesla quarterly revenue slightly surpassed analyst expectations of $10.4 billion.



Under Musk's leadership, Tesla significantly expanded its footprint in 2020, bucking a pandemic and economic upheaval with steady sales and profitable quarters and defying long-term skeptics who had bet against the company.



But within the auto industry, the race is now on to develop to meet emissions targets and challenge Tesla's market lead.