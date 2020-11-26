JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Gold gains as weak US jobs data, virus worries dim recovery hopes
Business Standard

Tesla recalls over 9,000 Model X and Y over manufacturing issues

Tesla has recalled over 9,500 Model X and Y SUVs built in 2015 and 2016 and that company has filed the recall with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

Topics
Tesla | Automobile | electric cars

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Tesla has recalled over 9,500 Model X and Y SUVs built in 2015 and 2016 and that company has filed the recall with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Tesla issued a new recall with NHTSA for 9,136 Model X SUVs built in 2015 and 2016 over pieces of the body that can detach while driving due to a lack of primer.

Tesla also issued a recall for 437 Model Y SUVs over a potentially loose bolt that could result in the upper control arm separating from the steering knuckle, reports Electrek.

The company is not aware of any accidents caused by the defect.

In Model X, while the pieces are cosmetic in nature, "the fear is that they could separate when driving and become hazards for other vehicles".

Tesla became aware of the issue after the pieces were found missing on a Model X.

"Owners will be contacted and will have to bring their vehicles in for service".

A second, smaller recall was issued for 437 Model Ys from the 2020 year, which may feature loose bolts in the front upper control arm that connects to the car's steering knuckles.

Tesla previously recalled 123,000 cars from its Model S line over a power steering problem.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, November 26 2020. 10:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.