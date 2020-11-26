Tesla recalls over 9,000 Model X and Y over manufacturing issues

-
ALSO READ
GM recalling nearly 69,000 Bolt electric cars worldwide due to fire risk
Tesla recalls 30,000 Model S and X cars in China over suspension problems
Tesla working on India entry, process to begin in January 2021: Musk
Elon Musk again hints Tesla Model 3 may come to India 'hopefully soon'
Tesla very close to level five autonomous driving tech: Elon Musk
-
Tesla has recalled over 9,500 Model X and Y SUVs built in 2015 and 2016 and that company has filed the recall with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Tesla issued a new recall with NHTSA for 9,136 Model X SUVs built in 2015 and 2016 over pieces of the body that can detach while driving due to a lack of primer.
Tesla also issued a recall for 437 Model Y SUVs over a potentially loose bolt that could result in the upper control arm separating from the steering knuckle, reports Electrek.
The company is not aware of any accidents caused by the defect.
In Model X, while the pieces are cosmetic in nature, "the fear is that they could separate when driving and become hazards for other vehicles".
Tesla became aware of the issue after the pieces were found missing on a Model X.
"Owners will be contacted and will have to bring their vehicles in for service".
A second, smaller recall was issued for 437 Model Ys from the 2020 year, which may feature loose bolts in the front upper control arm that connects to the car's steering knuckles.
Tesla previously recalled 123,000 cars from its Model S line over a power steering problem.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU