Business Standard

Tesla says its 4Q profit rose 59% to $3.69 bn, expects strong margins

Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.

Topics
Tesla | Elon Musk | Twitter

AP  |  Detroit 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.

The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share.

That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet.

The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.

On Jan. 13, the company cut prices in the U.S. and China, its two biggest markets, by up to 20% on some models, leading many analysts to believe that demand had fallen due to high prices and rising interest rates.

Tesla said in its investor letter Wednesday that it would produce about 1.8 million vehicles this year, ahead of a predicted 50% annual growth rate.

But the outlook section of the letter didn't give an estimate of deliveries for the year.

Previously Tesla has said its deliveries would grow at a 50% annual rate most years.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a note to investors early Wednesday that demand is a problem for the company.

In our view, the price cuts are indeed a response to slowing incremental demand relative to incremental supply, he wrote.

Tesla also said it has rolled out its Full Self-Driving software to about 400,000 users, and that it recognised $324 million from Full Self-Driving software during the quarter.

Despite its name, Full Self-Driving cannot drive itself, and Tesla warns drivers that they must be ready to intervene at any time.

The company said it knows there are questions about macroeconomics in the face of rising interest rates.

In the near term we are accelerating our cost reduction roadmap and driving towards higher production rates, while staying focused on executing against the next phase of our roadmap, the letter said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 08:08 IST

`
