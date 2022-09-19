Thailand expects to earn $64 bn in tourism revenue next year: Official

-
The Thai government expects to achieve up to 2.38 trillion baht ($64 billion) in tourism revenue next year, an official said on Monday.
As the tourism sector, a key driver of the Southeast Asian country's economic growth, has continued to recover, the Thai government has set a target of bringing the revenue back to 80 per cent of its 2019 level in 2023, Xinhua news agency quoted acting government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri as saying.
In the best-case scenario, the Thai government expects to see a tourism revenue of 1.5 trillion baht from foreign tourists while 880 billion baht from domestic travels in 2023, Anucha said.
The country expects to welcome 1.5 million tourists per month during the last quarter of this year, the spokesperson said, adding that the number has reached over 1 million so far this month.
The country aims to receive 10 million tourists this year.
