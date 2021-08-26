Thailand welcomes more int'l tourists after travel program expansion

-
ALSO READ
Thailand readies to reopen Phuket on Thursday to vaccinated tourists
China protests over US warship traversing through Taiwan Strait
Another Day in Paradise: Govt plans mega tourism event in J&K from April 11
B1617 variant spreading worldwide at 'frightening speed': Experts
United States passes bill to support Taiwan's participation in WHO
-
Over 3,000 international tourists have visited other designated tourist areas beyond Phuket in Thailand since a new program took effect on August 16, the country's Centre for Economic Situation Administration said.
The "Phuket Sandbox 7+7 Extension" program reduces the mandatory stay in the resort island for fully vaccinated international travellers from 14 to seven days, after which another seven days can be spent in alternative tourism hotspots in Krabi, Phang-Nga or Surat Thani, reports Xinhua news agency.
"The program signifies the progress of Thailand's plan to gradually reopen to fully vaccinated international travellers." said Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
More destinations will be added to the list, once the preparation of appropriate measures on health and safety are fully in place, he added.
So far, there have been a total of 24,190 tourists visiting the country under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, which was launched on July 1, allowing vaccinated foreign tourists from low-and-medium-risk countries to visit the island without undergoing a two-week quarantine.
The primary countries of origin of these travellers are the US, the UK, Israel, France and Germany.
Tourism is regarded as a key driver for the Thai economy.
The country attempts to restore the sector and prepare for a nationwide reopening for vaccinated foreign visitors by mid-October.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU