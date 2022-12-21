JUST IN
Nepal SC orders release of serial killer Charles Sobhraj on health grounds
Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif urges global aid for 20 million flood victims
Wave of Covid-19 infections in China triggers widespread drugs shortage
Speeding Indian-origin driver wins appeal to get licence back in Scotland
US reports severe Covid community transmission amid holiday season
Covid-19 cases in the US surpass 100 million: Johns Hopkins University
UN official warns against new Armenia-Azerbaijan clash over disputed land
Washington trip tops Ukrainian prez Zelenskyy's list of surprise war moves
25 militants killed in Pak army raid on detention centre; one hostage dies
New Omicron subvariants account for nearly 70% of new Covid-19 cases in US
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Global shares regaining stability, but face most monthly losses since 2008
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

The Guardian hit by ransomeware attack, tells staff to work from home

The Guardian said its systems have been hit by a 'serious IT incident', which appears to be a ransomware attack

Topics
Ransomware cyber attacks | Newspaper

IANS  |  London 

Guardian

Leading UK-based newspaper The Guardian on Wednesday confirmed its systems have been hit by a "serious IT incident," which appears to be a ransomware attack.

The publication said the cyber attack began late on Tuesday and affected parts of the company's IT infrastructure.

"Online publishing is largely unaffected, with stories continuing to be written and published to the Guardian website and app," wrote the media editor at the publication.

Guardian Media Group Chief Executive Anna Bateson and Editor-in-Chief Katharine Viner said in a note to employees that "We believe this to be a ransomware attack but are continuing to consider all possibilities."

"We are continuing to publish globally to our website and apps and although some of our internal systems are affected, we are confident we will be able to publish in print tomorrow," they told the employees.

The publication said that with a few key exceptions, "we would like everyone to work from home for the remainder of the week unless we notify you otherwise".

In September, hackers breached the internal systems of US business publication Fast Company.

In October, The New York Post also confirmed that it was hacked.

--IANS

na/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ransomware cyber attacks

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 22:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.