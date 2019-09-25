JUST IN
Thomas Cook collapse: As UK customers return home, blame game begins
Business Standard

Thomas Cook collapse: Nordic business to carry on, looking for buyer

In the Nordics, close to 35,000 holiday-makers were travelling at the time of the announcement, with flights cancelled on Monday

Reuters  |  Oslo 

Passengers are seen at Thomas Cook check-in points at Enfidha-Hammamet International Airport, Tunisia | Photo: Reuters
Thomas Cook's Nordic business, the Ving group, will continue operations as normal from Tuesday despite the collapse of the parent company on Monday, it said.

Hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers were stranded by the collapse of the world's oldest travel firm, sparking the largest peacetime repatriation effort in British history.

In the Nordics, close to 35,000 holiday-makers were travelling at the time of the announcement, with flights cancelled on Monday.

But normal operations will resume on Tuesday.

"Since we are an independent and profitable part of the business, we are already able to continue our operations with support from our banks, lenders and guarantors," Magnus Wikner, managing director of the Ving group in the Nordics, said in a statement.

Thomas Cook's liquidation marks the end of a British company that started in 1841 running local rail excursions and grew to pioneer the family package holiday.
First Published: Wed, September 25 2019. 01:42 IST

