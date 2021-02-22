Thousands being evacuated amid floods in Indonesia's West Java

-
ALSO READ
6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia, no casualties reported
Indonesia's crashed plane likely ruptured on hitting waters: Investigator
Indonesia gets 1.2 million doses of China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine
Uttarakhand flood: 16 labourers rescued, 7 bodies recovered, 125 missing
Search teams recover black box of Indonesian plane that crashed into sea
-
Thousands of residents are being evacuated on the outskirts of Indonesia's capital amid flooding after the Citarum River embankment broke, officials said Monday.
Bekasi district in Indonesia's West Java province have experienced flooding since Saturday because of heavy rain.
Some embankments are broken, not only from the river embankment but also from the irrigation embankments, Public Works and Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said Monday.
Rescuers from the National Search and Rescue Agency have been deployed.
Raditya Jati, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said that more than 28,000 residents in four villages in Bekasi district and 34 villages in Karawang district are affected by the floods. At least 4,184 people are being evacuated.
Thousands of houses in the area are covered with 100 to 250 centimeters (40 to 100 inches) of water and are without power.
Seasonal rains and high tides in recent days have caused dozens of landslides and widespread flooding across much of Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains close to rivers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU