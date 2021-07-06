Thums Up announces worldwide partnership with Tokyo Olympic Games

-
The Coca-Cola Company's home-grown soft drink brand, Thums Up, on Tuesday announced to become a worldwide partner at the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo starting July 23.
This is probably the first time when a beverage firm from India is partnering with the Olympic Games.
"As India enters its 100th year of participation at the Olympic Games, Thums Up aims to celebrate and salute the real heroes of the Olympic Games, athletes, who overcame tremendous odds to reach where they are today," Coca-Cola India said in a statement.
The Coca-Cola Company has a long history of sponsoring major sporting events, organisations and projects around the world.
Coca-Cola Vice-President (India and Southwest Asia) and Head (Marketing) Arnab Roy said, "In line with our long history of partnering with major sporting events globally, our strategic partnership with the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 reinforces our long-standing commitment to refresh sports fans and enhance our consumers' experiences"
It is also the firm's way of standing in solidarity and saluting the exemplary courage that the real people, the athletes, have displayed, he added.
Besides, Thums Up will unveil a creative and innovative marketing campaign as an ode to the athletes and their arduous journey towards this pinnacle of sporting excellence, the statement said.
"This will entail a series of video content along with marketing stories for digital and social media which will keep the audiences connected with the Olympic Games in real time.
"As part of the campaign, special athlete packaging will be rolled out that will give consumers a chance to own a piece of history," it added.
Brand Thums Up was launched by Chuhan Brothers of Parle company in 1977 and was acquired by The Coca-Cola Company in 1993.
