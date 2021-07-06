Intense lightening storm ignited gas pipeline leak in Gulf of Mexico

-
ALSO READ
After gas pipeline deal, Russian President's visit to Pakistan on the cards
GAIL split plan scrapped, company to monetise pipelines instead
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations after shutdown due to cyberattack
Biden says fuel supply to take time to normalise after pipeline cyberattack
Will Colonial fuel pipeline shutdown mean US pump prices rise?
-
Mexico's state-owned oil company said Monday that a bizarre chain of events, including a lightening storm and a simultaneous gas pipeline leak, set off a strange subaquatic fireball seen last week in the Gulf of Mexico.
Petroleos Mexicanos said an intense storm of rain and lightening on July 2 forced the company to shut off pumping stations serving the offshore rig near where the fire occurred.
Simultaneously, the leak in an underwater pipeline allowed natural gas to build up on the ocean floor and once it rose to the surface, it was probably ignited by a lightening bolt, the company said.
Pemex sent fire control boats to pump more water over the flames and no one was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field. It said no crude oil was spilled. Pemex said it was repairing the pumps and investigating the cause of the gas leak.
The accident unleashed a subaquatic fireball that appeared to boil the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and drew a hail of criticism from environmentalists.
Greenpeace Mexico said the fire, which took five hours to extinguish, "demonstrates the serious risks that Mexico's fossil fuel model poses for the environment and people's safety."
President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador has bet heavily on drilling more wells and buying or building oil refineries. He touts oil as "the best business in the world."
Climate activist Greta Thunberg reposted a video clip of the fireball on her Twitter account.
"Meanwhile, the people in power call themselves climate leaders' as they open up new oilfields, pipelines and coal power plants granting new oil licenses exploring future oil drilling sites," Thunberg wrote. "This is the world they are leaving for us.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU