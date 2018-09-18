JUST IN
US-China trade war may last 20 yrs, to be a mess for all parties: Jack Ma
Thyssenkrupp overhaul okay if our interests are protected: New union boss

The 47-year-old Dirk Sievers succeeds Wilhelm Segerath and will also take over his seat on ThyssenKrupp's 20-member supervisory board, half of which is controlled by worker representatives

Reuters  |  Germany 

Crack in the welding: Tata Steel, ThyssenKrupp JV hits speed bump

ThyssenKrupp's powerful employees will not block a broader restructuring of the group as long as their interests are protected, the group's newly elected works council chief said.

"We are open for meaningful solutions. I will not back a restructuring of the company against the interests of employees," Dirk Sievers told Reuters.

The 47-year-old succeeds Wilhelm Segerath and will also take over his seat on ThyssenKrupp's 20-member supervisory board, half of which is controlled by worker representatives.
