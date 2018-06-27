Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel reach compromise in steel JV talks: Sources

-
Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel are closing in on a deal to combine their European steel units this week, four people familiar with the talks told Reuters.
Talks to hammer out the final details are progressing well and a compromise has been reached for how to close a valuation gap that has emerged between both businesses, three of the people said, without elaborating.
Sources told Reuters this month that options included a cash payment to Thyssenkrupp, changing the 50-50 ownership structure of the venture, lowering the debt to be transferred to it, or limiting dividend payments to Tata Steel for a number of years.
Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.
Thyssenkrupp declined to comment.

Tata Steel was not immediately available for comment.
