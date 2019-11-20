Thyssenkrupp to cut 640 jobs in its ailing System Engineering business

-
German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp on Wednesday said it planned to cut 640 jobs at its System Engineering unit, which it put under review earlier this year.
System Engineering, which makes assembly lines for the car, aerospace and battery industries, had been put under review in August in an attempt to address Thyssenkrupp's cash burn.
