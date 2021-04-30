TikTok appoints ByteDance finance chief Shouzi Chew as new CEO

JUST IN
Exxon posts $2.7 billion quarterly profit after unprecedented year
Reuters  |  NEW YORK 

Photo: Reuters

TikTok appointed Shouzi Chew, a Singaporean national, as the new Chief Executive Officer of the hot video-sharing platform, the company said on Friday.

Chew, who is based in Singapore and was named CFO of TikTok parent company ByteDance in March this year, will continue in that role.

TikTok's interim head Vanessa Pappas, based in Los Angeles, will be the new Chief Operating Officer.

(Reporting by Echo Wang; editing by Kenneth Li and Chizu Nomiyama)

First Published: Fri, April 30 2021. 20:25 IST

