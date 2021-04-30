TikTok appoints ByteDance finance chief Shouzi Chew as new CEO

appointed Shouzi Chew, a Singaporean national, as the new Chief Executive Officer of the hot video-sharing platform, the company said on Friday.

Chew, who is based in Singapore and was named CFO of parent company in March this year, will continue in that role.

TikTok's interim head Vanessa Pappas, based in Los Angeles, will be the new Chief Operating Officer.

Chew had served as Xiaomi's chief financial officer from 2015 to 2020, and ran its business for a year.

