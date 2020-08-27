JUST IN
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits amid Trump's threat to ban app: Report

Mayer told employees at TikTok and ByteDance, which controls the app, of his decision to leave on Thursday, people briefed about the matter said

Reuters 

Vanessa Pappas, currently general manager of TikTok, will become interim head, according to the letter.

(Reuters) - TikTok Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mayer has quit his role and general manager Vanessa Pappas will replace him on an interim basis, the Financial Times newspaper reported https://on.ft.com/31y7IZc on Thursday, citing a letter sent to the company's employees.

 

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 10:35 IST

