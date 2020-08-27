TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits amid Trump's threat to ban app: Report

-
(Reuters) - TikTok Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mayer has quit his role and general manager Vanessa Pappas will replace him on an interim basis, the Financial Times newspaper reported https://on.ft.com/31y7IZc on Thursday, citing a letter sent to the company's employees.
