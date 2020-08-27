TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits amid Trump's threat to ban app: Report

(Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mayer has quit his role and general manager Vanessa Pappas will replace him on an interim basis, the Financial Times newspaper reported https://on.ft.com/31y7IZc on Thursday, citing a letter sent to the company's employees.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)